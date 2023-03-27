Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPP. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 515,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 275,440 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,289,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 639,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,925.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EPP stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $50.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

