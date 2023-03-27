Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

