Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 78,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PDBC opened at $13.75 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

