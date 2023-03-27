Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $95,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.91. The company has a market cap of $346.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

