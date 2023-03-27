Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CDW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after purchasing an additional 287,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 109.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 261,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth $30,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in CDW by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $191.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.71. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

