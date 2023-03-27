Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $240.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.03.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

