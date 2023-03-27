Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13,637.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $485.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

