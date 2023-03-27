Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.10 Million Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 3.1 %
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.16%.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
