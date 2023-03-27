Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.10 Million Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

BDN opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $731.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.