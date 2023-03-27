Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.83 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,762,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 645,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,910,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,854,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock opened at $105.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

