Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.05 Million Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

