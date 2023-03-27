Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.22 Million Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,444,000 after buying an additional 62,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,740,000 after buying an additional 1,167,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after buying an additional 854,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $627,713 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.62%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading

