Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after buying an additional 1,346,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 122.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,558,000 after buying an additional 872,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.45 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

