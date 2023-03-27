Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Papa John’s International worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $76.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.