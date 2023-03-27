Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.53 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $248.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

About Teleflex

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

