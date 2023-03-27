Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.84 Million Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.25% of Perion Network worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 28,824 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 618,784 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

