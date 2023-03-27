Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of TriNet Group worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,585 shares of company stock worth $1,480,198 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TNET opened at $76.45 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

