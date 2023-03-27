Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.52 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,308,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after buying an additional 731,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.