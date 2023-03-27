Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $774,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Progressive Trading Up 1.9 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGR stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,828. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

