Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,677,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $169.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.48 and a 200 day moving average of $164.99.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

