Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $2.54 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 738,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after purchasing an additional 694,540 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

