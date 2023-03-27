Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 219 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ALLETE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in ALLETE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after buying an additional 181,626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ALLETE by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,387,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ALLETE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $63.30 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

