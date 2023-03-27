Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 2,627 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

