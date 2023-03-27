Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 272 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Banner worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banner by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Banner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Banner by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $54.46 on Monday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

