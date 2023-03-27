Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 2,742 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.31% of Brookline Bancorp worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,162,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,144,000 after buying an additional 119,910 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,122,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,567,000 after buying an additional 62,294 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

BRKL opened at $10.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $935.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.69. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BRKL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

