Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 4,351 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in PTC by 157.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $121.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,479 shares of company stock worth $25,741,693. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

