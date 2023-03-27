Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 439 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 313.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

