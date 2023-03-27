Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 4,709 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Trading Up 1.2 %

EXPO opened at $92.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.