Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.7 %

DT stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 391.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the sale, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.