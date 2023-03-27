Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Insulet by 448.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,401 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,895. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $310.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $326.74. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5,169.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.82.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

