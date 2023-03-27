Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VSS stock opened at $105.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

