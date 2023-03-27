Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,037 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Penumbra by 14,529.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after buying an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Penumbra by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,035,065 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $274.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $283.42.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.