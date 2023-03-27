Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,000 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $292.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.56.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

