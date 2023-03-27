Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 800 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $108,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after buying an additional 970,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

