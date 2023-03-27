Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $2.51 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Fabrinet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $110.82 on Monday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

