Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,475 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,514 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,421,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,737 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

JBLU stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

