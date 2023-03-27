Consolidated Edison, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

ED has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

NYSE ED opened at $95.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 432,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

