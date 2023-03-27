Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Context Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.
Context Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ CNTX opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.47.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
