Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTXGet Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Context Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

NASDAQ CNTX opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Context Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in Context Therapeutics by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

