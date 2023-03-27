Contrasting Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) & Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.05% N/A -60.04% Harmonic 4.51% 12.23% 5.26%

Volatility & Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Harmonic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Airspan Networks and Harmonic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Harmonic 0 0 6 0 3.00

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 517.28%. Harmonic has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.38%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Harmonic.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and Harmonic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.36 -$85.38 million ($1.17) -0.69 Harmonic $624.96 million 2.51 $28.18 million $0.26 54.27

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harmonic beats Airspan Networks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

