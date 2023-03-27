Contrasting NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) & Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NewtekOne and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 37.47% 13.29% 5.13% Harleysville Financial 32.03% 12.34% 1.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of NewtekOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.4%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. NewtekOne pays out 209.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Harleysville Financial pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares NewtekOne and Harleysville Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $86.24 million 3.57 $32.31 million $1.34 9.34 Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 3.01 $8.79 million $2.74 8.83

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NewtekOne and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 0 0 2.00 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

NewtekOne currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.89%. Given NewtekOne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Summary

NewtekOne beats Harleysville Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Harleysville Financial

(Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

