Contrasting Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paragon 28 and Axonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 3 0 3.00 Axonics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Paragon 28 currently has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 71.57%. Axonics has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.97%. Given Paragon 28’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than Axonics.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Paragon 28 has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paragon 28 and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 -37.12% -39.97% -25.77% Axonics -21.81% -11.82% -10.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon 28 and Axonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $181.38 million 8.11 -$67.33 million ($0.89) -18.73 Axonics $273.70 million 10.23 -$59.70 million ($1.30) -43.11

Axonics has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon 28. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paragon 28, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Paragon 28 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Axonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axonics beats Paragon 28 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; and APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides bunion or hallux valgus correction systems, including nail systems phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.