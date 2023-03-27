Country Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.0 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

