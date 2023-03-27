Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Crane were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $105.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $123.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.