Crescent Point Energy Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$8.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

