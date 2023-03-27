Crescent Point Energy Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Shares of CPG stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.