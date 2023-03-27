Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

3/8/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Crestwood Equity Partners was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

CEQP stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $32.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -82.75 and a beta of 2.52.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -935.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

