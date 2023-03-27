Critical Analysis: Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) versus Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $117.81 million 1.60 -$12.12 million ($0.17) -14.94 Lightning eMotors $24.41 million 1.01 $15.17 million $0.08 3.28

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Lightning eMotors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lightning eMotors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kandi Technologies Group. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightning eMotors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -10.29% -2.93% -2.46% Lightning eMotors 62.14% -197.33% -49.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kandi Technologies Group and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightning eMotors 0 1 4 0 2.80

Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,045.04%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Kandi Technologies Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

