Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.20.

A number of research firms have commented on CUTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair began coverage on Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Cutera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $27.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cutera by 2,861.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Articles

