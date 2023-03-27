CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of CVR Energy worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 174.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

CVI stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.49.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

CVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.