CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $143.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.94.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

