Czech National Bank Acquires 193 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Evergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $59.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

